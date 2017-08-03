Tom and wife Gisele Bundchen's personal chef Allen Campbell talked to Boston.com about what the couple (and their kids) eat to stay in such d*mn good shape. Want to give it a try? First off, you should know that it’s 80 percent fresh, organic veggies and whole grains like quinoa, millet, and beans.

The other 20%? Lean meat including grass-fed organic steak, wild salmon, duck, and—only occasionally—chicken. A typical meal might be quinoa with wilted Swiss chard or kale with toasted almonds and garlic (in coconut oil). But, there’s a lot of stuff that’s NOT on the menu at the Brady house.

Here are some of the things you’d have to give up if you wanted to eat like the star quarterback yourself.