Although every standard Thanksgiving feast has plenty of healthy ingredients (think Brussels sprouts, cranberries, and green beans), some of the dishes using them end up covered with butter, heavy cream, fatty meats, and tons of sugar. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes around 4,500 calories during the Thanksgiving feast alone. That’s more than double the recommended calories that should be consumed in an entire day. That doesn't mean you shouldn't indulge, but it's key to watch portion sizes and pay particular attention to these nine worst offenders you may find on your Thanksgiving dinner table. Luckily, there are easy ways you can lighten each of these traditional dishes without compromising any flavor.
