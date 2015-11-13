Stuffing made with sausage, bacon, or giblets can rack up the calories to close to 500 per cup. Many folks may take closer to two cups, making it closer to 1,000 calories for the stuffing alone.

To lighten up:

• Use less meat per serving—aim for ½oz per serving.

• Reduce the butter in the recipe by at least half. Use lower-calorie ingredients like chicken or vegetable stock for added moisture, if needed.