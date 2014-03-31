When it comes to revealing ripped muscles, diet is key. You can put up heavy weight all day, but optimal gains won’t happen without a focused nutrition plan. For starters, you need to take in more calories than you're burning each day, which puts most guys in the 2,000- to 2,500-calorie range. But those cals can't just come from anywhere. Juan Carlos Santana, M.Ed.,C.S.C.S., C.P.T.S., founder of The Institute of Human Performance, says to get those calories from protein such as lean chicken and beef (35%), healthy fats such as olive oil (30%), and clean carbs such as sprouted grains, sweet potatoes, or broccoli (35%). “Once you build the foundation of clean eating for good fitness and health, you may want to take it to another level that you can’t reach with just food,” says Santana. “To do this, you can add clean supplements to this diet."