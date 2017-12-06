Study after study, cheese's reputation has constantly improved.

Depending upon the type, cheese has been shown to lower blood pressure, contain vast amounts of nutrients and protein, and, according to a newer study, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

But before you start shotgunning Cheez Whiz, it's important to peruse the finer details of the European Journal of Nutrition's study. People who consumed "high levels" of cheese had a 14% lower risk of developing coronary heart disease than those who rarely or never ate it. They were also 10% less likely to have a stroke.

Like most things, cheese consumption is best done in moderation; the sweet spot exists at the top of the bell curve. Forty grams per day (the size of a matchbook) was the level of cheese consumed by people with the lowest risk of heart disease.

As is often the case, this is only a correlation and not necessarily an instance of causation. Those judicial about their cheese-eating could simply be more health-conscious overall. In other words: It's very possible that cheese consumption isn't making people healthier, it's just a characteristic of a healthy and balanced diet.

If, however, you're considering which cheese to indulge, you may want to refer to this list: