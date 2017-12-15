Even in the 21st century, we know a lot of dudes who aren’t so keen on spending time in the kitchen besides maybe tossing a pork shoulder into the Crock-Pot.

And when it comes to something like planning a dinner party, most guys have two approaches: refuse to try, or fail completely. They’d rather just fill up a cooler with two cases of Miller, throw some raw meat on blazing grill, and call it a dinner party.

But here’s the thing, gents: Hosting an epic feast—be it a holiday party, a classy backyard barbecue, or cocktails and canapés—should be a totally doable endeavor, especially if you’re trying to impress some lady friends, or to show your current partner that you have some class and taste. And for the time being, forget the stuffy and stale “dinner party”—this is about hosting an epic feast.

We tapped Seamus Mullen, the award-winning chef/owner of Tertulia and El Colmado in New York City and author of the new cookbook Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger + Stronger Every Day, to help us drill down into the perfect plan to put on a meal of grand proportions. Here’s his guide to hosting a party worth remembering.