It's no secret that one of the best parts—if not the best part—of Thanksgiving is the abundance of sweet, savory, and indulgent seasonal dishes that make their way onto the dinner table. It's also no secret that those decadent pies and creamy, carb-laden mashed potatoes can quickly transform your physique from ripped to rotund.

But we're here to say that Thanksgiving can be done better.

One perfect holiday menu hack: Incorporate antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial cranberries (we like Ocean Spray) into dishes besides ubiquitous cranberry sauce, says chef, restaurant owner, and bestselling cookbook author Curtis Stone. The Aussie chef knows not only what it takes to create crave-worthy dishes, but also how to throw a kickass holiday party.

Here are five of Stone's favorite Thanksgiving sides and main courses—all featuring a sweet and tangy kick of cranberry.