Servings
1
Prep Time
20

When choosing beef for an everyday salad, it should be a lean cut like top sirloin steak, strip steak, tenderloin, or flank steak.

All you need is 3oz for a boatload of protein, zinc, iron, and energy-boosting B-vitamins. 

Nutrition Information (per salad):
Calories: 308; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 37 grams: Carbohydrates: 30 grams; Fiber: 6 grams; Cholesterol: 49 milligrams; Sodium: 453 milligrams

Recipe by Chef Dave Zino, Executive Chef, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on behalf of The Beef Checkoff.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
20
Ingredients 
3 oz cooked lean beef (such as top sirloin steak, strip steak, tenderloin steak or flank steak), cut into slices
3 cups mixed salad greens or chopped romaine lettuce
1/2 cup assorted vegetables (such as shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, grape tomatoes, sliced radish, sugar snap peas)
1/4 cup cooked small pasta, rinsed drained chickpeas or Great Northern beans
For the dressing:
1/4 cup Greek or plain nonfat yogurt
1 teaspoon honey
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon chipotle pepper sauce
1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons orange juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
How to make it 

Combine dressing ingredients in bottom of medium container or small bowl with lid.

Layer salad greens, vegetables, pasta or beans and beef on top of dressing. Close lid securely or cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to use.

Before serving, shake covered container to coat salad well.