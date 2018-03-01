When choosing beef for an everyday salad, it should be a lean cut like top sirloin steak, strip steak, tenderloin, or flank steak.
All you need is 3oz for a boatload of protein, zinc, iron, and energy-boosting B-vitamins.
Nutrition Information (per salad):
Calories: 308; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 37 grams: Carbohydrates: 30 grams; Fiber: 6 grams; Cholesterol: 49 milligrams; Sodium: 453 milligrams
Recipe by Chef Dave Zino, Executive Chef, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on behalf of The Beef Checkoff.
Combine dressing ingredients in bottom of medium container or small bowl with lid.
Layer salad greens, vegetables, pasta or beans and beef on top of dressing. Close lid securely or cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to use.
Before serving, shake covered container to coat salad well.