When choosing beef for an everyday salad, it should be a lean cut like top sirloin steak, strip steak, tenderloin, or flank steak.

All you need is 3oz for a boatload of protein, zinc, iron, and energy-boosting B-vitamins.

Nutrition Information (per salad):

Calories: 308; Total Fat: 5 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 37 grams: Carbohydrates: 30 grams; Fiber: 6 grams; Cholesterol: 49 milligrams; Sodium: 453 milligrams

Recipe by Chef Dave Zino, Executive Chef, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on behalf of The Beef Checkoff.