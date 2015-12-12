If you want to indulge during the dog days of summer, or the winter holidays, that’s okay. But you're going to have to work your ass off to shed that extra weight.

You can get back on track and strip away those extra pounds with this easy-to-follow meal plan. And if you’re trying not to fall off the bandwagon, heed to the meal plan to stave off unwanted weight.

With an effective combo of high-fiber and protein, this 4-week plan will help you lose fat, boost your metabolism, and set you up to build muscle—without all the annoying hunger and cravings that tend to accompany a calorie cutback.

The get-lean grocery shopping list

Make sure your spice cabinet is stocked and go to the grocery store to get the following items:

Plain Greek yogurt

Fresh/frozen berries

Other fresh fruit (bananas, grapefruit, apple etc)

High-fiber high-protein breakfast cereal

High-fiber/high-protein frozen waffles

Natural peanut butter

Eggs

Low-fat/fat-free milk

High-fiber/high-protein whole-grain bread

High-fiber/high-protein whole-grain tortillas

Large chicken breast

Lean skirt steak

Lean deli meat (turkey, roast beef)

Ground lean turkey breast

Canned tuna/salmon

Fresh/frozen fish (salmon, tilapia etc.)

Canned beans (black, lentil, pinto etc)

Fresh/frozen vegetables

Butternut squash

Baked/sweet potato

Avocado

Low-fat cheese (sliced and shredded)

The 4-week fat-burning meal plan

Day 1

Breakfast: Triple berry medley smoothie

½ cup blueberries

½ cup raspberries

½ cup strawberries

½ banana

½ cup high-fiber cereal

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup 1% or skim milk

1 scoop whey protein powder

½ cup ice cubes

Blend until smooth.

Lunch: Tropical chicken salad

1 large cooked chicken breast, shredded

¼ cup low fat cottage cheese

1/3 cup pineapple, 1/3rd cup mango

2 Tbsp chopped water chestnuts

2 cups spinach

1-ounce almonds

A few slices of avocado

Serve with high-fiber whole-wheat crackers.

Dinner: Shrimp stir-fry

½ lb cooked shrimp

½ bag mixed frozen stir-fry vegetables

2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce and salt and pepper to taste

Toss all ingredients together in wok. Serve over ½ cup cooked brown rice.

Day 2

Breakfast: Spinach, onion, and feta cheese scramble on whole-wheat English muffin

2 eggs + 2 eggs whites

2 Tbsp low fat feta cheese

¼ cup Vidalia onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh or frozen spinach

1 high-fiber whole-wheat English muffin

Salt and Pepper to taste

Lunch: Tuna fish roll up with Minestrone soup

1 cup Minestrone soup

1 can of tuna (canned in water)

2 Tbsp low fat mayo

1 tsp whole-grain mayonnaise

Sliced tomato and lettuce

1 whole-wheat high-fiber wrap

Dinner: Garlic chicken

1 large chicken breast

¼ cup whole wheat bread crumbs

1/8-cup skim milk

¼ garlic clove

1 tsp Tabasco and lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in plastic bag. Toss chicken in bag and coat. Bake at 350 degrees for ~20 minutes. Serve with: ½ cup whole-wheat couscous and 1 cup zucchini/summer squash medley

Day 3

Breakfast: Peanut butter & banana sandwich

2 slices whole-wheat bread (with at least 4g fiber per slice)

2 tbsp. peanut butter

1 sliced banana

1 tsp drizzle honey

Toast whole-wheat bread

Spread peanut butter and top with bananas, drizzle with honey and enjoy.

Lunch: Chicken pizza with roasted veggies

1 large chicken breast

½ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 cup chopped vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, eggplant, zucchini)

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

Non-stick cooking spray

Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place chicken breast and vegetables on sheet, and season with salt and pepper. Spray vegetables with non-stick cooking spray, then spoon tomato sauce on top of chicken. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 min or until chicken is cooked through. When 5 minutes left, top chicken with cheese and let melt until finished cooking

Dinner: Crunchy baked tilapia

6 ounces tilapia topped with 3 tsp Kellogg's high-fiber bran cereal, baked

1 cup sautéed high-fiber vegetables (asparagus, broccoli, carrots)

1 small baked sweet potato

Day 4

Breakfast: Strawberry oatmeal

3/4 cup cooked oats

1 scoop strawberry protein powder (or other flavored powder)

1 cup of sliced strawberries

1/2 cup of banana

Lunch: Chicken and red onion quesadillas with side salad

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/3-cup balsamic vinegar

1/4-cup low-fat cheddar cheese

1 large boneless chicken breast, cooked and shredded

2 high-fiber whole-wheat tortillas

Combine onions and vinegar in bowl and marinate for 5 minutes. Drain the onions and set aside. Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray, and heat over medium heat. Add onions, and cook until onions have softened, about 5-7 min. Transfer to bowl and set aside. Place tortillas in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat (they will overlap). Warm for about 45 seconds on each side.

Sprinkle cheese on each tortilla. Cover cheese with the shredded cooked chicken and top the chicken with the marinated onions. Fold the tortillas in half, press gently with a spatula to flatten, and cook for about 2 minutes, until the cheese begins to melt. Flip the quesadilla and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until the second side is golden brown. Serve with side mixed green salad and 1 tbsp. light dressing

Dinner: Spicy chicken sausage and whole-wheat penne

1 low-fat chicken sausage

1 cup chopped mushrooms and red pepper

½ cup whole-wheat penne

¼ cup tomato sauce

1 tsp. red pepper chili flakes

Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray and sauté pre-cooked low fat chicken sausage, mushrooms, and red-bell pepper in pan. Toss over cooked pasta and tomato sauce. Service with side mixed green salad and 1 tbsp. light dressing.

Day 5

Breakfast: Berry parfait

1/2 cup low fat Plain Greek Yogurt + ¼ cup low fat Vanilla Greek Yogurt

½ cup blueberries

½ cup cherries

½ cup blackberries

¾ cup high-fiber cereal (suggested: Go Lean Vanilla Almond Crunch)

Lunch: Greek bowl

4-6 ounces cooked lamb, cut into cubes

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp chopped fresh garlic

½ tsp oregano

½ red pepper, diced

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp low fat feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 whole-wheat high-fiber pita

Combine all ingredients in bowl. Serve with whole-wheat pitas and Tzatziki sauce. Tzatziki sauce: ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt, ½ cucumber diced, lemon juice, minced parsley and dill, salt and pepper to taste

Dinner: Salmon with mixed vegetable quinoa

6 oz baked salmon, seasoned with salt, pepper, and fresh lemon juice

½ cup cooked quinoa with 1-cup sautéed mixed vegetables

Day 6

Breakfast: Oatmeal blueberry pancakes (serves 6)

2 ½ cups old-fashioned oats

6 egg whites, beaten

1 cup skim milk

2 tsp oil

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 cup blueberries

Non-stick cooking spray

Blend all ingredients (except blueberries) in blender until fairly smooth (normal pancake mix consistency). Then gently fold blueberries into mixture. Heat skillet to medium heat, then coat with nonstick cooking spray. Pour ½ cup batter onto the skillet to form each pancake. Cook, flipping once so that each side is a golden-brown color.

Lunch: Turkey chili rice bowl

Non-stick cooking spray

½ cup lean ground turkey breast

¼ cup chopped onion

½ cup canned red kidney beans, drained

¼ cup chopped red tomato

½ cup water

¼ cup chopped green pepper

1 tsp chili powder

¼ cup brown rice

Low-fat grated cheddar cheese (optional)

Cook rice as instructed, set aside. Spray small saucepan with non-stick cooking spray, and add ground turkey, onion and cook until turkey is brown. Add remaining ingredients and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until chili is thick. Add rice and serve with low fat grated cheddar cheese if desired.

Dinner: Steak and potatoes

5 oz seasoned cooked skirt steak

1 small baked potato with 2 tbsp. non-fat sour cream and chives

1 cup steamed broccoli

Day 7

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito

2 eggs + 2 egg whites

1/4 cup black beans, rinsed

2 Tbsp chopped red onion

1 small jalapeño, seeded, minced

2 Tbsp low fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 tsp hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Non-stick cooking spray

1 high-fiber whole-wheat tortilla

Combine, onion, jalapeño, and hot sauce in bowl. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Cooks eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir in black beans and cheese. Remove from heat and fill tortilla with egg mixture. Top with onion, jalapeño, and hot sauce mixture and roll into a burrito. Serve with salsa on side.

Lunch: Salad bar

Mixed greens

Mushrooms, tomato, broccoli, artichoke, beets, hearts of palm, asparagus, cabbage

¼ cup butternut squash

1 ozalmonds

1 serving grilled chicken

Toss together with 2 tbsp. lite balsamic vinaigrette and serve with a few whole-wheat high-fiber crackers.

Dinner: Chicken tenders with tangy mustard dipping sauce

½ lb chicken tenders

½ tsp paprika

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/3 cup sliced almonds

¼ cup high-fiber Kellogg’s bran buds

Sauce:

½ cup orange juice

3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 ½ tablespoons honey

¼ cup water

Preheat oven to your broil setting (around 400-450 degrees). In a shallow dish, mix together the paprika, salt, pepper, and almonds.Coat each chicken breast fillet with almond mixture and place onto a Pyrex dish that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Place chicken in oven for about 15-20 minutes, turning once halfway through to brown on both sides. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, whish together the orange, juice, mustard, honey, and water until sauce is smooth.

Substitutions for Week 2, 3, 4

The following recipes are substitutions you can make at any time to Week 1's Meal Plan to keep each meal as exciting as the last.

Breakfast substitutions:

Easy eggs and waffles

Spray microwave safe bowl with non-stick cooking spray

Scramble 1 egg+ 2 egg whites, 1 tbsp. milk, and a little salt and pepper in bowl

Pop in microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds

Serve with 2 toasted high-fiber high-protein frozen waffles topped with 1 cup berries

High-protein and fiber cold cereal

Mix ½ cup low fat milk with 1 scoop of whey protein powder well, until smooth

Add ¾ cup high-fiber cereal

Add 1-cup berries of your choice

Open-faced California omelet

Scramble 2 eggs + 2 eggs whites, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, 1 tbsp. low fat cheese

Serve over 1 slice of toasted whole wheat high-fiber bread

Top with sliced avocado

½ grapefruit on side

Lunch substitutions:

Salad and pizza

1 slice thin-crusted whole-wheat veggie pizza with grilled chicken

Large mixed green salad with 2 tbsp. walnuts on side with 1-2 tbsp. light dressing

Salmon “burger”

1 can salmon (in water) mixed with 2 tbsp. low-fat mayo, 2 tbsp. chopped onion, salt and pepper

Top with lettuce, tomato

Serve on whole grain bun

1/3 cup 3-bean salad on side

½ cup steamed string beans

Roast beef and Swiss on whole-grain bread

3 oz lean roast beef

1 slice low fat Swiss cheese

½ cup grilled green peppers and onions

1 tbsp. low-fat creamy Italian dressing

2 slices whole-grain bread (with at least 4g fiber per slice)

Serve with crudité (raw carrots, celery, broccoli) and 2 tbsp. fat free ranch dressing

Dinner substitutions:

Chicken racos

1 large chicken breast, cooked and shredded

2 tbsp. low fat shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded lettuce

½ cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup black beans

2 Tbsp salsa

2 high-fiber tortillas

Serve with side salad

Salmon kabobs

Chop 6 oz raw salmon in chunks

Chop ½ red pepper and ½ red onion

Arrange salmon, red pepper, and red onion on wet skewer

Brush with 1 Tbsp olive oil and salt and pepper

Grill until salmon cooked through and veggies soft

Serve with ½ cup quinoa and ½ cup mixed vegetables on side

Turkey dinner

6 oz herb roasted turkey

1 cup sautéed broccoli and mushrooms

½ cup cubed sweet potatoes