Farro is an Italian-born grain that dates back to ancient Rome. It has a nutty flavor and pleasant, chewy texture and contains 8 grams of protein per cooked cup.

Farro is cooked like rice, in broth or water, and is ready in about 25 minutes.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 450; Total Fat: 23 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 28 grams: Carbohydrates: 35 grams; Sugar: 4 grams; Fiber: 7 grams; Cholesterol: 216 milligrams; Sodium: 942 milligrams

Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic + Zest.