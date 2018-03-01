Farro is an Italian-born grain that dates back to ancient Rome. It has a nutty flavor and pleasant, chewy texture and contains 8 grams of protein per cooked cup.
Farro is cooked like rice, in broth or water, and is ready in about 25 minutes.
Nutrition information (per serving)
Calories: 450; Total Fat: 23 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 28 grams: Carbohydrates: 35 grams; Sugar: 4 grams; Fiber: 7 grams; Cholesterol: 216 milligrams; Sodium: 942 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic + Zest.
Create a water bath. Fill a medium bowl halfway with ice and water. Set aside.
Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Add a teaspoon of salt and fit the pan with a lid. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the lid and add the green beans. Cook the beans for 4-5 minutes until tender. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the beans from the water and plunge them into the ice bath to stop the cooking. Set aside.
Add the farro to the bean water and cook for the time recommended on the package directions.
When the farro is done, drain in a colander or sieve and return the farro to the pot. Place the lid on the pot and set aside for about 10 minutes—this last part allows the farro to steam a little in the pot.
Remove the lid and fluff with a fork. Set aside without the lid to cool.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, add the bell pepper, celery, red onion, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichokes and tuna. Toss to combine.
In a small bowl combine the zest and juice of the lemon, shallot, tarragon, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine.
Add the farro to the vegetables and toss. Add the vinaigrette and toss so that vegetables and farro are coated with the dressing. To serve, mound the salad on a plate. Halve or quarter the eggs and arrange them on or beside the salad.