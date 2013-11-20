Embracing ground turkey is all about changing your mindset, and here’s why: If you don’t think of it as just a substitute for ground beef, you’re not disappointed when things taste a little different.

And trust us, when cooked up correctly “different” is a good thing. But why else should you use this lean protein to add a little variety to your diet?

A 3-oz serving of 93% lean ground turkey breast has 180 calories, 10g of fat, and a whole lot of protein—23g to be exact.

It’s a food low in both sodium and saturated fat, making it a great choice in general—and especially solid for those watching their blood pressure or cholesterol.

Turkey also packs a nutritional punch with a healthy dose of B-complex vitamins, which help regulate cholesterol levels and promote healthy blood circulation.

Now, even though ground turkey breast is an overall healthy choice, you still need to proceed with caution at the grocery store, stresses Molly Morgan, R.D., C.D.N., a board-certified sports specialist dietician based in upstate New York. But that’s easy enough—just make sure the packaging specifies ground turkey breast and that it’s labled at least 90% lean. (If not, there’s probably dark meat and skin mixed in, adding unwanted calories and fat.)

Got some lean ground turkey in your fridge? Check out these easy ideas to help you add more of this lean protein to your diet.