For many, the pit of the avocado is, well, the pit of the avocado. Many an unfortunate avocado lover has sliced a finger or smooshed (and ruined) the nutritious green fruit while trying to remove it, to the point of annoyance that you might wish they didn't exist at all.

But sometimes you just don't appreciate what you have until it's gone. And while some will hail this as a triumph of modern agriculture, we're...upset.

That's right: Someone has created a seedless avocado, and you can actually purchase them at your local supermarker—if you're in the United Kingdom, that is.

Introducing the avocado you never knew you needed. Our new cocktail avocados don’t have a stone and are completely edible (yes including the skin) In stores now in limited supply. A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Sold by British retailer Marks and Spenser, these "cocktail" avocados are marketed as a "stoneless snack" with a "smooth and creamy texture". You can even eat the skin.

But if you're worried about genetic modification, there's one (and only one) thing these avocados have going for them—they're developed completely naturally. "The avocados are formed by an unpollinated avocado blossom," Marks and Spenser said in a statement to clear up any confusion. "The fruit develops without a seed, which in turn stops the growth, creating a small, seedless fruit."

Until we venture to the other side of the pond, we'll take our chances with the pit. If you actually like the idea of a seedless avocado, you might want to check out our list of bizarre-looking foods that are actually healthy for you and the weird side effects of healthy foods.