How to make it

Preheat oven to 250°.

Spray a baking sheet with olive oil spray. Place salmon fillets evenly over baking sheet. Spray tops with olive oil (or brush with a couple tsp), and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast 20 minutes, until opaque and easily flakes with a fork. Remove from oven, and set aside to cool slightly.

While salmon is cooking, whisk together water, olive oil, mustard, maple syrup, scallions, and garlic in a small pot. Place on medium heat and bring to a quick simmer until thickened, about 1 minute. Season with salt and black pepper.