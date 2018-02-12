It's early February, and in the coming week pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training to prepare for the 2018 MLB season. They'll soon be followed by position players for a month of warmups before the season officially gets underway.

"Pitchers and catchers report" is the magic phrase that signals to baseball fans that the season is on the horizon. Though, for some players, the physicality involved with being able withstand a grueling 162-game season requires year-long prep.

Including spring training and potentially the postseason, some players will participate in upwards of 200 games in a given season. Pulling off such a feat means being in peak physical form all year.

What follows are our 10 favorite off-season workouts that we've found on Instagram.

10. CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

 

#nooffseason @mlb

A post shared by CC Sabathia (@cc_sabathia) on

9. Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets

 

Choo choo! 🚄 @apec817 @nikebaseball

A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on

8. Luis Severino, New York Yankees

 

Great workout today thanks to @jhoanfisio #gettingteady #sevy #ny #rd #sevy #team

A post shared by Luis Severino (@severino40) on

7. Carlos Santana, Philadelphia Phillies

 

gracia a mi Dios por darme la fuerza de seguir trabajando 💪💪💪💪💪

A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on

6. Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

 

Throwing away bad habits like.... @colton.pick

A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on

5. Jose Reyes, New York Mets

4. Andrew McCutchen, San Francisco Giants

 

Believe

A post shared by Andrew McCutchen (@cutchtwenty2) on

3. Yunel Escobar, free agent

 

Todavía por aquí.🏋🏾‍♂️

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Yｕｎｅｌ Eｓｃｏｂａｒ (@yunelescobar_5) on

2. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

 

Is it too late to qualify for the Winter Olympics? ⛷

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

1. Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

 

Back on campus. @dukeathletics #HDMH @dukeuniversity

A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on