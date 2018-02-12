It's early February, and in the coming week pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training to prepare for the 2018 MLB season. They'll soon be followed by position players for a month of warmups before the season officially gets underway.

"Pitchers and catchers report" is the magic phrase that signals to baseball fans that the season is on the horizon. Though, for some players, the physicality involved with being able withstand a grueling 162-game season requires year-long prep.

Including spring training and potentially the postseason, some players will participate in upwards of 200 games in a given season. Pulling off such a feat means being in peak physical form all year.

What follows are our 10 favorite off-season workouts that we've found on Instagram.

10. CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

#nooffseason @mlb A post shared by CC Sabathia (@cc_sabathia) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:23pm PST

9. Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets

8. Luis Severino, New York Yankees

7. Carlos Santana, Philadelphia Phillies

6. Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

Throwing away bad habits like.... @colton.pick A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Jan 5, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

5. Jose Reyes, New York Mets

4. Andrew McCutchen, San Francisco Giants

Believe A post shared by Andrew McCutchen (@cutchtwenty2) on Jan 22, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

3. Yunel Escobar, free agent

Todavía por aquí.🏋🏾‍♂️ A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Yｕｎｅｌ Eｓｃｏｂａｒ (@yunelescobar_5) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

2. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

1. Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays