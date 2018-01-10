Washington Nationals star pitcher Gio Gonzalez enjoyed a very successful 2017 season. An integral member of the National League East champions' starting rotation, the 32-year-old Gonzalez won 15 games and pitched to an ERA below 3.

Despite posting arguably the best season of his career, Gonzalez is clearly not resting on his laurels. By the looks of his off-season training, No.47 may be looking for a World's Strongest Man nomination to add to his two All-Star nods.

In a video posted to Gonzalez's Instagram, he's seen in a vest chained to a forklift that he proceeds to drag behind him. Now, apparently, forklifts can weigh around 9,000lbs; Gonzalez barely eclipses 200, so we're gonna go ahead and say this isn't all him. But it still makes for a somewhat impressive, if not hilarious, clip. Check it out below: