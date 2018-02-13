Once teammates, always friends—and forever gym buddies.

Now that they're both residents of the Big Apple, New York Mets reliever AJ Ramos and New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton may share an apartment this season, according to the New York Post.

The former Miami Marlins teammates “remain close friends,” and since the Mets are usually on the road when the Yankees play at home—and vice versa—it might make sense for the two to share an apartment.

“We are still looking at places and we might live together,” Ramos said to the Post. “Definitely for the Subway Series I am going to be setting some traps for him, I may mess up his sleep a little bit.”

Ramos and Stanton are two of the most jacked players in baseball, so they would have no problem leaving weights around the apartment for each other to use. Ramos likes to show off his work in the weight room on Instagram—including his 525-lb deadlifts and these 14 other posts—while Stanton has been getting even more jacked than usual, crushing curls with 90-lb dumbbells and pushing a huge sled up a hill.

Take a look:

Ramos was traded to the Mets during the 2017 season, while Stanton was acquired by the Yankees this past winter. Stanton, who is set to make $25 million this season, obviously doesn’t need a roommate to afford somewhere in the city, but having a close friend in a new city could make the transition easier for the slugger, who played his entire career in Miami.

“The only time it would be different would be when we are playing against each other,” Ramos said. “Other than that, it’s just Giancarlo and I’m AJ. It’s not Yankee-Met or anything like that. That’s just the way we go about things now. He’s always a level person—never too high or too low—so I think he’s going to do well. If he was a very emotional player I think it would affect him, but I think he will be the same person.”

