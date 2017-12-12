New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard worked out harder than ever last winter. Perhaps a bit too hard.

While the 6’6”, 240-lb flamethrower showed up in some of the best shape of his life—Syndergaard added more than 15lbs of muscle to his frame with intense workouts and protein-packed “Bowls of Doom”—his durability didn’t hold up.

“Thor,” as Syndergaard is affectionately known by fans, only pitched 30 1/3 innings for the Mets in 2017 after tearing a lat muscle in April. (That didn't stop him from appearing in a cameo in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, but it wasn't much solace to Mr. and Mrs. Met.)

The injury was a wake-up call for Syndergaard, who has changed up his training routine in the hopes of avoiding a similar injury in 2018. While he rehabbed during the 2017 season, Syndergaard started working with trainer Eric Cressey, who specializes in working with baseball players and athletes dealing with injuries.

“I am still lifting heavy, but in a more smart way,” Syndergaard said to the NY Daily News. “Last year was not the most smart way in terms of exercises and choices. For instance, last year I did a lot of pullups—that’s a lat exercise. This year I haven't done one pullup yet. It’s different, but still a taxing workout.”

The Mets are banking on Syndergaard's return to form: He made the All-Star team in 2016, and at 25 years old he's still just scratching the surface of his talent. Along with that, Syndergaard is learning more about the limitations of his body and how he can work to stay durable during the course of a 162-game season.

“I am working on flexibility issues that I have had my entire life. I am becoming a more well-rounded athlete,” Syndergaard said. “Like, Monday at the gym I worked out with the Canadian Olympic sprint coach who was there, and worked on my sprint mechanics. Not that I am trying to become a sprinter, but I’d like to look like I am not out there running in flip flops.”

During the 2016 off-season, Syndergaard spoke with Men’s Fitness about his off-season routine, and some of the workouts he finds most effective in his training.

"Each day is tailored to my needs," said Syndergaard. "Whether it's doing a [scapular] exercise, rotator cuff workout, back, or legs training—each day I have something structured and targeted. My strength and conditioning coaches do a really good job of making sure we're healthy and staying strong on the field."

Even though he’s coming back from an injury, Syndergaard has high expectations for himself and the Mets.

“The way I finished the season that last start against the Phillies, I feel like my pitches were there, my repertoire was better than before, the velocity and straight power all felt great at the end of the season,” Syndergaard said. “If I continue to stay healthy, I am very confident.”