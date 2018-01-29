Washington Nationals All-Star Bryce Harper has been know to train for power with intense and gritty workouts. On the flip side, when you max-out at the gym, you have to give as much effort to your recovery as well.

ABC Sports reporter Scott Abraham gave us a glimpse of how the outfielder takes cupping therapy to the next level.

Take a look for yourself:



This is called cupping. Bryce Harper bringing it to another level.



Photo courtesy of @Bharper3407 pic.twitter.com/iCI1WURKpr — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) January 25, 2018

Cupping has been around for hundreds of years, but has recently seen a resurgence among athletes with Michael Phelps and James Harrison leading the way. Not all trainers agree with the method; though in theory it can relieve sore muscles, increase range-of-motion, and even combat chest congestion.

The Nats' first spring training game is set for February 23, and it looks like Harper has been feasting in the gym waiting on the season to come.