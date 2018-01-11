Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is adding some new moves to his repertoire.

During the winter ahead of the 2018 MLB season, Lindor traveled to Tokyo, Japan, and took up some martial arts—specifically aikido—as part of his training routine. Lindor set career highs in 2017 with 33 homes runs, 89 RBIs, and 44 doubles, and his new workout routine could lead to even bigger numbers in 2018.

Developed by Japanese martial artist and philosopher Morihei Ueshiba, aikido is a martial arts discipline of throws and joint locks that focuses on transfer of energy, rather than on brute striking power.

Here's Lindor getting ready for a session:

Take a look at Lindor in action:

Want to add martial arts, boxing, or fighting workouts to your training? Check out these Men’s Fitness guides: