Being a professional athlete means always trying to stay in shape, whether it’s during the season or the off-season.

But sometimes even pro athletes can let things go—or decide to take their physiques to the next level. That’s where the transformations come in.

Whether it’s basketball players like Julius Randle and Victor Oladipo completely overhauling their training and nutrition to go from doughy to absolutely ripped, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard adding nearly 20lbs of muscle to his frame with protein-packed "Bowls of Doom," or San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval shedding massive amounts of weight, some athletes set strong examples by taking control of their fitness and hammering their bodies into fighting shape.

And while some of these stars didn’t have the seasons they desired—Syndergaard got injured and only pitched in seven games in 2017, while Sandoval hit for a .220 average in 79 games—others, like Oladipo and Randle, have shown major improvement since their fitness transformations.

Here’s a look at 10 of the most impressive athlete body transformations of 2017.