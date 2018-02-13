The NBA All-Star Game is here.

Superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant will descend upon Los Angeles for the big event—but this time they won’t battle for Eastern or Western Conference supremacy.

The new format has the All-Star teams split like a street ball battle, with Team LeBron going up against Team Stephen.

Defense will be at a minimum as these athletic stars show off what they can do.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 All-Star Game.

