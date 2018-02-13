The All-Star Game brings in the best of the best from the NBA. Keep an eye on these stars:

LeBron James (Cavaliers): James is already showing some re-energized play on the court after the Cavs retooled their roster at the trade deadline. Here’s a look at James hitting the weight room during the 2017 NBA playoffs, and James doing his very intense “core and mind” stability ball balance workout.

Jimmy Butler (Wolves): Butler’s trade to the Timberwolves has been a complete success for the team. After a decade of missing the playoffs, the Wolves are poised to snap that postseason drought, and Butler is one of the main reasons why. One reason he keeps making the All-Star team? His intense off-season workout routine. Here’s a look at Butler doing kettlebell moves, stepups, a beach med ball workout, and more in the weight room.

Joel Embiid (Sixers): Embiid is making his All-Star debut in a big way: The center is the first 76ers player to start an All-Star Game since Allen Iverson did so in 2006. Embiid is one of only five players averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, and he’s already played more games this year than he did last season—43 to 31—when he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. This season, Embiid is ranked in the top five in the NBA in blocks. Might be because of these boxing workouts Embiid’s been doing.

Victor Oladipo (Pacers): Oladipo underwent quite the body transformation over the summer—take a look at how he sculpted his six-pack here—and it translated to the court, too. Oladipo is putting up career-high numbers across the board, averaging 24.3 points, 4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48% from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks): The “Greek Freak” is proving to the league why he’s the future of the sport, dominating both ends of the floor with his 6'11", 222-lb frame. Antetokounmpo is ranked second in the NBA in scoring behind James Harden, and he’s pulling in a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Wolves): The former No.1-overall pick made his first All-Star appearance this season while scoring 20 points per game and ranking fifth in the league in rebounding. Towns showed off some of his off-season workout routine on Instagram, including pushups with chains and a dumbbell workout while flashing his sculpted core.

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers): The 6'3" point guard is one of many basketball players using boxing in their off-season workout programs. Lillard returns to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2015 after averaging 25.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.