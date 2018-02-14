This year, NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Los Angeles, CA, which is a guarantee that every event will be jam-packed with stars on the court and in the audience.

Typically, the All-Star Game on Sunday is dominated by the most prominent players. But if you look close enough, every event this weekend is sprinkled with a low-key baller or two who's planning on making a statement rather than just enjoying the long weekend.

Take a look at some of the most fit and under-the-radar ballers who are almost a lock to dazzle the crowd in their respective events.