The NBA season is past the halfway mark, and that means the contenders and pretenders are starting to separate themselves.

Teams like the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets all look dominant, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with some mid-season turmoil, including a blowout loss on January 8 to Jimmy Butler and the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started to find the right winning combination of their "Big Three"—Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Paul George—while teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat are rising in the standings.

Up-and-coming young teams like the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz are just on the outside of playoff contention, but they have time to get back in the mix. The All-Star game is coming up in just over a month, and this next stretch of play could determine who ends up as the starters.

Here are all the top games, fittest players, and biggest storylines you need to know to be an NBA expert this week.

(All stats, records, and results are as of games through Tuesday, January 9)