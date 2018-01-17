With more than half of the NBA season already done, teams are starting to realize they’re up against the clock.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a major wall, slipping into third place in the Eastern Conference behind the surging Toronto Raptors; while the Golden State Warriors keep rolling, continuing to look like the championship favorites they were at the start of the season.

The All-Star game is just a month away, meaning teams like the Knicks, Sixers, Clippers, Jazz, and Pistons will have to shape up if they hope to make the playoffs. Chris Paul has the Rockets looking like the main challenger to the Warriors in the West, but after the chippy and fight-filled game they had against the Clippers, the team may need to take a breather.

Can the Cavs bounce back? Can the Wolves make noise in the West? Will the Warriors win two in a row over Houston after their early-season loss against the Rockets?

Here’s five fit players to watch and everything you need to know to be an NBA expert this week.

(All records, stats, and game results are as of Tuesday, January 16)