The 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles is just around the corner. As the basketball season pushes into the second half, teams know that time is running out to get things right.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to sputter, going 3-7 over their last 10 games, but can they rebound in time for the playoffs? The Toronto Raptors have stormed past the Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Boston Celtics remain the best team in the East.

Out West, the Houston Rockets and point guard Chris Paul continue to impress, nipping at the heels of the Golden State Warriors in the standings.

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t far behind, while teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Portland Trail Blazers are hanging onto their playoff position heading into the next stretch of the season.

Here are five fit players to watch and everything you need to know to be an NBA expert this week.

(All records, stats, and game results are as of Wednesday, January 24)