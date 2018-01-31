With a week left until the NBA trade deadline, the fates of a number of teams remain up in the air.

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have the best player in the world in LeBron James, but now that Kevin Love has a broken hand, can the front office pull off a season-saving move?

The Golden State Warriors continue to dominate the NBA, while the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have continued to nip on their heels in the Western Conference. The Boston Celtics are still sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the Detroit Pistons have tried to make themselves relevant by trading for Clippers star Blake Griffin.

Here’s everything you need to be an NBA expert this week.

(All records, stats, and game results are through Tuesday, January 30)