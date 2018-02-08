The All-Star Game is around the corner, and the trade deadline has created some new drama as the league pushes into the second half of the season.

After the rough stretch the Cavaliers have had in recent weeks, including losing 12 of 18 games, Cleveland has completely reshaped its roster—trading Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, and Channing Frye to help LeBron James make another Finals run.

The Boston Celtics have continued to be the best team in the Eastern Conference, while the Houston Rockets are closing the gap on the Golden State Warriors in the West.

Here’s a look at the top games of the next stretch, and the fit players on which to keep an eye.

(All records, stats, and game results are through Wednesday, February 7)