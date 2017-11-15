The Boston Celtics lost one of their star players just five minutes into the 2017-18 NBA season. What have they done since? Win—a lot.

The Celtics have opened up the season as the best team in the NBA, using a 13-game winning streak to start 13-2—and they’ve shown no signs of slowing down. But this week the team may face its toughest challenge yet when it hosts the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics, Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons have opened up the season with the best records in the league, but squads like the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, and the New York Knicks—yes, really, the Knicks!—are looming right behind them in the standings.

Young stars like Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons are starting to take over the league, sitting among the NBA leaders in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Can these stars lead their teams to playoff runs this season? Only time will tell.

This week features some outstanding games and ridiculously athletic players. Here’s a look at the games and players you can’t miss in the NBA this week.

(Note: All stats and records are as of the results of Tuesday, November 14)