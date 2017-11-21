Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the biggest story in the NBA is how good the Boston Celtics have been.

After losing marquee off-season acquisition Gordon Hayward in the opening minutes of the season, many around the league wondered how long it would take the team to bounce back. The answer: Not long at all.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Celtics have won 16 straight, giving them the best record in the league. Kyrie Irving has been playing at an All-Star level since his trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the defense has been the best in the league so far.

But the Celtics aren’t the only team off to a strong start this year. The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors are in hot pursuit of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. In the West, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are tops in the books, while the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are close behind.

Here’s a look at the top games and players to watch this week.

(All stats, records, and standings are as of games through Monday, November 20)