Thanksgiving is over, and in the NBA that means it’s time to start thinking about Christmas Day. Sure, that's a month away—but fans are already salivating about the matchups.

This year's big holiday games include an NBA Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and Warriors; two Eastern Conference teams with young talent with the Knicks and 76ers; and a high-octane matchup between the Rockets and Thunder, two of the best offensive teams in the league.

But before all that, there’s a lot of basketball to be played.

The standings have started to take shape, and the Boston Celtics remain the best in the NBA with an 18-4 record, powered by a 16-game winning streak from earlier in the season. Teams like the Rockets, Warriors, and Cavaliers are close behind, while the Raptors, Spurs, Pistons, and Trail Blazers have all gotten off to strong starts.

Can those teams keep it up this week?

Here’s a look at the games, players, and storylines you need to watch this week.

(All stats, records, and results are as of games through Monday, November 27)