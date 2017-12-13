After two months of basketball, the 2017-18 NBA season is starting to take shape.

The Boston Celtics remain the top team in the league on the strength of an earlier 16-game winning streak, but LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have stormed back in the standings.

Over in the West, the Houston Rockets hold a slim lead over the Golden State Warriors in the standings, while the San Antonio Spurs are knocking on the door—even after playing the first two months of the year without karate-chopping star Kawhi Leonard.

Christmas Day is just around the corner, and teams will be trying to shore things up as the calendar turns to 2018.

Here’s a look at the top games, players, and storylines for Week 9.

(All stats, records, and results are as of games through Tuesday, December 12)