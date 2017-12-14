From Yankees phenom Aaron Judge setting the Bronx on fire to the OKC Thunder's roster revamp to the Patriots overcoming a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl, 2017 has been an all-star year of sports.

The stars of the sports world have been magnified as finely as possible, for better or worse. Carmelo Anthony donning a snug hoodie during off-season workouts would generate a meme whose legend would grow to about the size of Melo's own, while LaVar Ball's, UCLA basketball prospect Lonzo Ball's father, grandiose marketing tactics made him about as popular as his prodigal son. All the while, Conor McGregor agreeing to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. created a nearly year-long saga that dominated the sports media cycle on a daily basis.

Google has released its annual "Year in Search" report for 2017. What follows are the 10 athletes that people searched for the most in a year when sports media was as heavily trafficked as ever.