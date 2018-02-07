NBA All-Star Weekend is nearly here, and the stars are beginning to lace up their sneakers.

One of the biggest events each year apart from the actual All-Star Game is the celebrity matchup—pitting movie stars, singers, models, former players, and TV stars against each other.

The game, presented by Ruffles, will be held at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center and air on Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App. The theme of this year's teams is all-LA, with the “Clippers” vs. “Lakers” teams going head-to-head.

Adding into the fun is “The Ridge,” a special four-point line that should make the game a high-scoring affair. The game will also include the “4-for-4 Challenge”. For every shot made from “The Ridge” during the second half of the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with a minimum of $20,000 going to the charity (up to $40,000).

Here’s a look at the coaches and players participating this year.