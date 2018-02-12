If the value of NBA teams tells a story, it’s this: The league is flourishing.

With big-name stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook making ridiculously athletic plays every night, the NBA has a daily highlight reel of positive PR. That's helped teams continue to increase their value.

Forbes put together a list of the most valuable NBA franchises, and found that every team in the league is worth at least $1 billion.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most valuable NBA franchises in 2018.