Despite the overwhelmingly top-heavy NBA standings, the 2017-2018 NBA season has a been an exciting ride thus far. The Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo made sure he added to the fun with less than a minute left to play against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Oladipo snagged the rock on defense, maneuvered down the court, and canned a three-pointer with 30 seconds left.

Take a look for yourself:

Even if victory seemed within the Pacers' grasp, the game wasn't over. Several seconds later, Oladipo was on the foul line, but missed what would have been a game-clinching free throw. The Pacers survived, holding onto their lead and improving to 14-11 on the season. But Oladipo was apparently so disappointed in his missed gimme point, he thought it necessary to bust out a few pushups before his post-game interview to make up for his folly.

Oladipo, after doing 10 push-ups for a missed free throw, on being part of the @Pacers: "I'm home, baby. I'm home. I'm here to stay." #Pacers pic.twitter.com/axSczwkF0x — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 7, 2017

Oladipo has been trending upward. He's in the midst of the best campaign of his five-year career, and first in Indiana. He’s averaged 23.3 points, 1.9 steals, and 5.2 rebounds in the process. You probably shouldn’t have skipped over him in your fantasy draft.

The Pacers will suit up again on Friday, December 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.