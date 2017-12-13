San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard has some of the biggest hands the NBA has ever seen. His teammates call him “The Claw” because of how well he can use his hands on the defensive end of the floor. But little did the world know that Leonard’s hands are put to good use off the court as well.

In what seems to be a sneak peak at a future commercial for Jumpman and Gatorade, Leonard breaks a sweat in full karate gear. This is a pretty significant surprise for two reasons: First, he smashes these boards with complete ease. Second, it's pretty unusual for the normally quiet Leonard to show a little personality in the beginning of the video.

See Leonard go into Bruce Lee mode: