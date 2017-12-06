After Hurricane Harvey severely damaged the city of Houston, athletes and celebrities around the world immediately rallied together to help empower the city. Foremost among them was Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt, who set out to raise $200,000 for hurricane relief.

To say that Watt exceeded his expectations is an understatement: The NFL star ended up raising more than $37 million.

The money was definitely a kick start to getting back on track. Then the Houston Astros took over, giving the city an energy boost by winning the World Series back in October. The Astros were led by second baseman José Altuve, who batted .310 and recorded seven home runs. These on-and-off-field heroics by Watt and Altuve served as a major uplift for the city of Houston and earned these two individuals the right to be Sports Illustrated’s dual picks for the Sportsperson of the Year award, the magazine announced Wednesday night at its awards ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

But it doesn’t just end there. Colin Kaepernick, Joel Embiid, Carlos Beltrán, Maya Moore, and 10-year-old Sportskid of the Year Maxwell "Bunchie" Young were all acknowledged for their courageous efforts as well—both on the field and off.

Here are some of the best moments from the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony. Tune in to NBCSN on December 8 at 8 p.m. ET or Univision Deportes Network on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the one hour Sportsperson of the Year special.