Despite spending the last six weeks in Cabo San Lucas, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks like he hasn't so much as glanced at a margarita.

Instead, the embattled halfback has dedicated the last month and a half to getting absolutely shredded.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six weeks after a nearly season-long back-and-forth between him and the league. Now, with Week 16 of the season approaching and his Cowboys on the brink of a playoff berth, he looks ready to take the gridiron by storm.

Elliott's physique, which includes a rippling set of six-pack abs, is one of the most impressive in all of sports—and he's had no problems showing it off in the past. He returns to the NFL now after weeks of working on it. Take a look at him now:

After 6 weeks of training thanks to a NFL-mandated suspension, this is what #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott looks like now: pic.twitter.com/7upcaegOyo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2017

Elliott and his freshly polished physique will head back to the states for his Week 16 return. In the meantime, here's an update on the five best moments of the NFL's Week 15.

