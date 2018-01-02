After the long, grueling, and hard-hitting 2017 college football season, it’s time to crown a champion.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, making it an all-SEC affair following the wild finish between Clemson and ‘Bama in 2017.

While these teams haven’t played each other yet this season, they’ve played some familiar opponents, including Auburn, who actually beat both teams at different points in the season. Alabama and Georgia each come into the game with just that one loss on their records, and winning here would certainly help erase those bad memories from earlier in the season.

These college football players have put in hard work in the gym for countless hours over the past year. Now, it's time to leave it all on the field.

Here’s how 13 of these players trained to get ready for one of the biggest games of their lives.