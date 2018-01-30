The biggest sports event of the year is here.

After a grueling 16-game schedule, blistering hits from linebackers, and exciting playoff matchups, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set for a clash in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots come into the game as defending Super Bowl champions after winning one of the most thrilling games in NFL history in 2017, while the Eagles are looking to win their first Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady and the Pats brought in speed freak Brandin Cooks ahead of the 2017 season (see these seven ways he hits the weight room), giving the offense a major deep threat. The Pats also brought in gym legend James Harrison on defense at the end of the year after he was cut loose by the Steelers. Both players have made major impacts, and the Eagles will have to keep eyes on them if they want to take down the Patriots.

All that hard work in the weight room during the season will come into play as the Eagles and Patriots try and bring home the title.

Here’s a look at how 13 players in Super Bowl LII trained and got shredded for the big game.