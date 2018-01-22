The greatest spectacle in all of sports is on the horizon. We just have to wait two excruciating weeks and endure the Pro Bowl.
If Super Bowl LII—featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX—is even half as exciting as the flea flicker-heavy Championship Weekend, we’re in for a thrill ride. And it should be, if these stats are any indication:
- Philly QB Nick Foles and Pats signal-caller Tom Brady combined to go 52-of-71 (73.2%) for 642 yards and five touchdowns with no picks against the top two pass defenses in the NFL.
- The Pats and Iggs finished the regular season atop their respective conferences with identical 13-3 records and a +162 point differential, with New England scoring and allowing exactly one more point than Philly.
The big game has a lot of storylines that will be shoved down your throat over the next 13 days. So feel free to read on and give any other Super Bowl hype the Tom Brady treatment.
So grease up your light poles, try to get a ticket for the game if you can afford it (don’t flip out if you can’t), and join us as we recap the penultimate weekend of (meaningful) football action.
Bring on the action!
Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.