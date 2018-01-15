The No.1 and 2 teams in the conference will face off at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LII. The Minnesota defense will look to manhandle Nick Foles and the Eagles offense in much the same way it shut out Drew Brees and the Saints for the first half on Sunday.

Philadelphia has sputtered on offense (at least as much as a No.1 seed can) the past few games, scoring 43, 34, 19, 0, and 15 points, respectively, over its last five contests. And no disrespect to Philly (well, maybe a little), but if Brees and co. couldn’t penetrate that defense, there’s no way this offense will. Plus, the Vikes did let up in the second half against N.O.—and probably shouldn’t have even won the dang game—but the team is hot, and Nick Foles ain’t Drew Brees. Look for the Vikings to become the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl when this one is said and done.

One thing that bodes well for the Iggles: The last time they went to the Super Bowl, way back in 2004, they beat the Vikings and Falcons to get there. So, with the Falcons already down, this matchup has fate working for them, I suppose.

Saints fans, please stop reading now

Like, right now. Final warning. OK? OK.

The team’s heartbreaking loss, alluded to in the intro, which saw the club boast a 96% win probability with 12 seconds left, came exactly six years to the day of its playoff loss to the 49ers with nine seconds left. Ouch. January 14, apparently, is not a day on which the Saints should ever play again.