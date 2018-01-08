Oh boy. The NFL’s Wild Card weekend brought us some thrilling action that made us want to jump through a table— and hopefully the Divisional Round follows suit.

We saw some wonderful plays, incredible picks, a slew of sacks, some QBs getting lit up (and one throwing and catching a TD pass—on the same play!!!), a coach cutting a serious rug—and one coach who literally hasn’t coached in 10 years getting a $100 million contract.

All the action made us want to get down, too.

So join us today, on the anniversary of not only Tim Tebow’s 80-yard bomb to Demaryius Thomas to beat the Steelers in the playoffs but also the Music City Miracle, as we preview the playoff action on the horizon.

Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.