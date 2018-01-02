It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not the holiday season—the NFL's postseason.

Football's "second season" will bring us joy, fun, happiness, and, hopefully, a better offensive showing than the regular season did.

Whatever the case may be, we'll be glued to the TV this Saturday and Sunday (the same position we played in college).

So join us as we preview the NFL's Wildcard Weekend, arguably the best football-watching weekend of the year.

Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.