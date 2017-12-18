Let’s hear it for Tom Coughlin: After the Giants deemed him not worthy of coaching their team, he went out and turned a 3-13 team into a 10-4 powerhouse that has a legit shot for a first-round bye. Oh, and what about the guy who replaced him, you ask? He just got canned midway through one of the worst performances the franchise has ever seen. But, no, we're not bitter here. Not bitter at all...

Anywho, with their 45-7 thrashing of the Texans, the Jaguars notched their first playoff berth since 2007 and had their largest halftime lead in franchise history. As much as things change, the more they stay the same: Check out the similarities between Jacksonville’s last time clinching a postseason spot and this one. Wow.

Some folks, however, aren’t impressed with the quarterback play from the Jags.