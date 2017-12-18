We have way more than 1,000 regular-season touchdowns between us and still haven’t had a three-pick game in a long time, so come enjoy our recap of Week 15.
Much like the Browns—who currently have the first and fourth picks in the draft, and could potentially have the first and second—we’re partying like it’s 1999, which, surprisingly, is the last time the team chose a quarterback No.1 overall in the NFL Draft.
We’re not selling the team, we don’t have to worry about what the Falcons do, and I promise we’re not as bad as Jeff Fisher.
It’s off to the recaps we go.
Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.