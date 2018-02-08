Rob Gronkowski, action star?

That’s a possibility for the New England Patriots’ All-Pro tight end, according to a new report in the North Andover (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune.

Gronkowski has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, including a concussion in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gronkowski is one of the most dominant players in the league, but the report says that injuries have “taken a toll” on the tight end.

The other part of the report that’s interesting—but must be taken with a major grain of salt, considering there’s no sourcing on this claim—is that “Gronkowski has been told by two Hollywood superstars, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Sylvester Stallone, that he could make millions of dollars in action films”.

As exciting as that sounds, the facts that neither actor is on the record and there’s no actual source on the report make it a bit harder to believe.

Either way, it wouldn't be that surprising if Gronkowski did decide to move into acting. After the Super Bowl in 2017, Gronkowski said that he wanted to do more acting. Soon after, he appeared as a cop in the low-budget film You Can't Have It.

Well, if either Sly or The Rock needs a right-hand man in his next movie, they know who to call: Gronk.