“The U” is back. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn't be happier.

After a decade of mediocrity and mostly disappointing seasons, the Miami Hurricanes are back in the national title conversation following their domination of archrival (and third-ranked) Notre Dame on Saturday.

The 'Canes won 41-8 in a powerhouse performance that echoed the swagger and excitement the team had during its national championship runs in the late '80s, early '90s, and early 2000s. Johnson was part of one of those teams in 1991—and this time around, he put his money where his mouth was.

Johnson and Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate, who won the Biletnikoff Award at Notre Dame, made a bet: the loser would wear the opposing player's jersey the following week. With Miami winning, it looks like Tate will end up wearing a #94 Johnson Hurricanes jersey.

Deal. 👊🏾@NDFootball wins, I’ll wear a #23 jersey in honor of the Golden One. @univmiami wins, you’ll rock #94 in honor of the People’s Champ. After the loss, look on the brightside brotha..

you’ll finally wear colors of a champion. #TheU 🙌🏾 https://t.co/L97h6ugHDn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2017

Johnson had a blast getting ready for the game and celebrating the Miami win on social media all weekend. Here’s a look at how he did it:

My #94 jersey and the Turnover Chain is gonna look great on the Golden One @ShowtimeTate #TheU https://t.co/ank0NN3Eoh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2017

