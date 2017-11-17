Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones made the most of his bye week.

While many players use the time off to take vacation or relax at home, Jones decided to follow one of his dreams: He auditioned for the rebooted American Idol.

Jones took a trip to Nashville, TN, for auditions for the show, and got the chance to sing in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. The episode won’t air until March, but you can get a look at his audition from WXYZ-TV Detroit.

Spoiler alert—Jones crushed it:

Jones told ESPN in an interview that he has long been interested in music and singing, and has previously recorded songs of his own.

“It was just a good opportunity,” Jones said. “Usually, it’s funny because I’ve been in the league six years and there’s still people who don’t know I can sing. I’ve never really put myself out there like that, just when people were nagging me to do it. Just a change. Just something I thought it would be a cool experience before I get too old.”

Jones is on pace to put up the best stats of his career in 2017 after recording 34 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns in the first nine games of the season.

The football thing is going pretty well for Jones, but, if he decides to change jobs, he has a fallback career he can pursue.