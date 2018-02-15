Even though he’s slipped off the top perch in recent years because of injuries and off-the-course issues, Tiger Woods hasn’t forgotten about the days when he was the most physically dominant golfer on the PGA Tour.

Woods had the chance to remind himself of those peak years recently when he was traveling with fellow golfer Justin Thomas—who is pretty physically fit himself—and revealed the daily routine he used to stay in shape in an interview with the Golf Channel.

Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship and added 15lbs of muscle to his frame last season, asked Woods, “What did you used to do when you were about my age?”

Here was Woods’ answer:

“Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles," Woods said. "Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours. I’d go play, come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine. I’m not doing any of that now.”

Want to feel lazy? Listen to the old daily routine of @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/4FAx0gtGUn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 13, 2018

While Woods is long past the days when he’d do that routine, it just shows one of the many reasons why he was the top golfer on the planet for over a decade.

