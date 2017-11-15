OK, there's no sugar-coating this one: During a game against the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers winger Jimmy Vesey got clipped in the face by the skate of Oilers winger Zack Kassian. The back of the skate slammed Vesey's two front teeth up into his lip, leaving him a bloody mess as he meandered off the ice.

The injury required two—count 'em two—root canals to extract and fix the dental disaster. But before surgery could take place, the guy finished the game. Vesey hit the ice with exposed nerves in his mouth, meanwhile a certain editor will jam a finger in flag football and ask to be carted off.

Vesey and his teeth, or lack thereof, took to Twitter to show off the results of the brutal accident.

If the image isn't enough, you are more than welcome to subject yourself to the NSFW clip of the accident below: