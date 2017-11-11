UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor could be in a spot of bother after he jumped into the cage to congratulate his friend Charlie Ward after the latter's victory over John Redmond at Bellator 187 in Dublin on Friday night.

Not only was McGregor not allowed to do so, but he then took offense to referee Marc Goddard’s efforts to remove him and started an altercation:

It would then appear that McGregor left the cage and again tried to go back. As one official attempted to stop him, it appears that McGregor took a swipe at him, as this footage shows:

#McGregor returns to the cage to celebrate again.....and slap another commissioner! #Bellator #MMAMadness #BellatorDublin A post shared by Bryan Lacey (@bryanlaceymma) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Mike Mazzulli, president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports and the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, which regulated Bellator 187, released this statement about the incident:

“While the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation (MTDAR) was regulating Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland, on November 10, 2017, the following events took place during the Ward vs Redmond bout.

“Mr. Conor McGregor who was a spectator at the time, disrupted the event by scaling the cage prior to the conclusion of the bout. Mr. McGregor’s conduct jeopardized the health and safety of the bout participants by delaying necessary medical attention to the fighters that were injured during the round.

“In addition, Mr. McGregor assaulted Referee Mark Goddard and a Bellator staff.

“The MTDAR has been in consultation with the upper management of the UFC regarding Mr. McGregor’s inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.

“The MTDAR has also contacted members of the Association of Boxing Commissioners that have licensed Mr. McGregor in their jurisdictions to inform them of Mr. McGregor’s behavior."

It is unclear what this might mean for McGregor's MMA fighting career, but his status as the number one star of MMA should not allow him to conduct himself in such a loutish and unsportsmanlike manner.